3 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Houston area, health department says

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department said a third Houston-area resident has been diagnosed with monkeypox Friday afternoon.

The first two cases were confirmed on June 18. The department said although the three cases were linked to international travel, there are no known connections between the three.

The Houston resident reportedly developed symptoms after returning to Houston and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Officials also added that the resident did not need to be hospitalized and is isolated at home.

Epidemiologists will be reaching out to those who had close contact with the individuals.

“Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person by inhaling large respiratory droplets or through close contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials,” according to information provided by Harris County Public Health.

Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness with individuals having a fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes. The illness lasts two to four weeks, and it can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The health department says anyone who develops these symptoms should isolate themselves from others to prevent or minimize the risk of spread of illness to others and seek medical attention to be evaluated for potential testing.

People planning international travel can review the CDC’s current recommendations for monkeypox and other communicable diseases for their intended destinations at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/list