1st probable monkeypox case reported in Galveston County, health officials say

Individuals should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and seek medical attention if they experience new, unexplained rashes or skin lesions.

GALVESTON COUNTY – Galveston County Health District announced Wednesday its first probable monkeypox case in an out-of-state resident, according to a release.

The case is pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said the patient is currently isolated in the county. The health district’s epidemiology team is working with the individual to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The risk level to the general public remains low, according to the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services.

“While the risk level for our community is low, we do know that monkeypox is here in Galveston County and our region. We encourage residents to seek medical attention if you notice a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, GCHD CEO and Galveston County local health authority.

Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness with individuals having a fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes. The illness lasts two to four weeks, and it can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Ad

The disease spreads from close contact with an infected person or animal through direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids or indirect contact with contaminated clothing or linens, as well as large respiratory droplets. Avoid close contact, including intimate physical contact, with others until a healthcare provider examines you and follow the same precautions while waiting for test results. Also, avoid close contact with pets and other animals.

As of July 19, the CDC has confirmed 2,108 cases of monkeypox in the U.S. with 81 cases reported in Texas.