Watch live: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, local officials to discus next steps on TxDOT’s planned I-45 expansion

HOUSTON – Multiple local officials, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will discuss plans, and objectives regarding the progress in TxDOT’s I-45 expansion project.

Jackson Lee said in a release that TxDOT is reportedly planning to destroy hundreds of apartments and a historic church without consideration of its history.

Jackson Lee said in a statement:

Keeping elected officials informed and engaged is an important obligation of state transportation departments and FHWA encourages the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to engage with the community in the area of NHHIP and better communicate all planned project activities. FHWA has also asked TxDOT for additional information about the timing of key events in the acquisition of the Lofts at the Ballpark, and the decision to acquire and demolish all three buildings, in order to evaluate whether the full impact of the loss of housing from all three buildings of the Lofts at the Ballpark was properly considered and mitigated in the NEPA process.

KPRC 2 will provide a livestream in the video player above beginning at 12:30.