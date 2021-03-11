LIVE: Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, others to address TxDOT I-45 lawsuit

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and county attorney Christian Menefee will demand TxDOT to take residents and the environments into thought when expanding I-45.

The press conference follows a lawsuit filed Thursday morning by the Menefee on the behalf of the community about concerns that have not been addressed in TxDOT’s plans. The lawsuit seeks to have a court remand the project back to TxDOT to consider the environmental impact and add local community and stakeholder input into the process, according to a release.

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m.