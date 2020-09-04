Residents protest I-45 expansion, citing displaced residents, air quality as top concerns

HOUSTON – Residents in a north Houston neighborhood are speaking out against the Interstate 45 expansion, which would extend from Interstate 10 to Beltway 8.

The opposition argues that the $7 million project, backed by the Texas Department of Transporation, is unnecessary. They said the project will displace residents and harm the air quality. They push for the city to invest in environmentally friendly projects, such as walking trails and biking lanes.

TxDOT says the project will improve mobility. The agency is currently conducting an environmental study for the expansion project.