Take this TxDOT survey to sound off on I-45 expansion, Unified Transportation Project

HOUSTON – Residents are being urged to give TxDOT their feedback on the I-45 expansion and the Unified Transportation Project, according to Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee.

The public will be able to weigh in on the 10-year plan on whether the UTP should continue to fund the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project or remove the project and its funding from the plan entirely.

“TxDOT set up a sham ‘public input’ survey The question on expanding I-45 gives residents only two options: keep the current design or remove the project and funding from TxDOT’s 10-year plan,” Menefee said. “This is a false choice, designed to trick residents into supporting TxDOT’s attempt to ram this project through. Thankfully, the residents participating in Monday night’s meeting saw through it and made it clear they reject this false choice. Residents deserve a meaningful public input process that allows them to express whether they want the project designed in a way that minimizes the impact to surrounding communities.”

Here’s how residents will be able to give their feedback on the NHHIP and the survey by Monday, Aug. 9: