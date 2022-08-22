PHOTOS: These are the most powerful images from Hurricane Harvey

Shardea Harrison looks on at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai Harrison, being held by Dean Mize as he and Jason Legnon used his airboat to rescue them from their home after the area was inundated with flooding on Aug. 28, 2017 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

HOUSTON – Five years ago. It really does feel like yesterday. Like yesterday when the meteorologists started talking about more than 40 inches of rain headed toward our area.

I remember it. You probably do, too.

Whether it’s five years or 15 or 20 years, snapshots of that time and that storm and the images shared of Hurricane Harvey will stay with all of us.

I was working at KPRC 2 when Hurricane Harvey started to devastate the Houston area. Looking at these images again is still traumatic, still shocking and still stunning.

The water really was that high. The boats really did pick people off of porches and rooftops. So many lives lost. So many homes and vehicles and personal memories gone forever to floodwaters.

Looking back on Hurricane Harvey - Complete coverage:

These are some of the images that stick from that storm.

Revisit with care, y’all. These still hurt, but they also heal to show how far we’ve come and what we’ve overcome. We’re still #HOUSTONSTRONG. We’re still us. And now, so happy to be looking back with reverence on this life-changing event.

There’s still healing, still building, still changing that needs to be done -- for sure. But in this moment, we can go back and see it. This is what we lived through. This is what we survived.

In 2017, during Hurricane Harvey the theatre sustained significant damage. Neuhaus Theatre, adjacent Mitchell Lobby, props storage, dressing rooms, electrical equipment room, and other spaces were completely flooded, forcing the closure of the entire theatre complex for several months. (KPRC 2)

Hurricane Harvey: Four Years Later

Flooding from Harvey. Image from click2houston.com

Flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey (2017) (National Weather Service)

Hurricane Harvey imagery spinning off the Texas coast. (2017) (National Hurricane Center)

UNITED STATES, GULF COAST - AUGUST 25: In this NASA handout image, Hurricane Harvey is photographed aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017. The Expedition 52 crew on the station has been tracking this storm for the past two days and capturing Earth observation photographs and videos from their vantage point in low Earth orbit.Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) (2017 NASA)

“Houston Strong” collaborative piece of art donated to the Harvey Arts Recovery Fund.

Monica Chavez waits for approaching Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Amy Currin watches the weather news on her cell phone after the power went out at the TownePlace Suites hotel where she was taking shelter from Hurricane Harvey August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade made landfall north of Corpus, Christi, Texas, late Friday as a Category 4 storm. Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon as rain continued to pummel the southeast part of the state. Here's a look at the damage so far. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The chips and other bagged foods section of a Walmart store is almost empty as people prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 24 in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dorothy Baker, 89, has a snack with her daughter at the convention center, which has been turned into a shelter to house victims of the high water from Hurricane Harvey. The Bakers' home in Meyerland is underwater (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images). (Getty Images)

A child is helped off the back of a rescue truck after his family evacuated their home after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey (Joe Raedle/Getty Images). (Getty Images)

Evacuees fill up cots at the George Brown Convention Center, which has been turned into a shelter run by the American Red Cross to house victims of the high water from Hurricane Harvey (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images). (Getty Images)

People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city on Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A gauge shows the depth of water a an underpass on Interstate 10 which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A destroyed apartment complex is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Forecasts call for as much as 30 inches of rain to fall in the next few days. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Homes are surrounded by floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 31, 2017, in Orange, Texas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis after surviving what he said was the, 'most terrifying event in his life,' when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home in Rockport. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt pitched in to raise millions of dollars, as well as help out with the on-the-ground relief effort. (Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)

August 27: Houston resident Andrew White helps a neighbor down a street flooded by catastrophic rains from Hurricane Harvey. At least 82 people died, tens of thousands were displaced and more than 200,000 structures were damaged.

Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport on Saturday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A section of U.S. 90 sits under 16 feet of water on Sept. 3, 2017 in Houston (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).

The Walker and Brown families walk out of the water at Memorial Drive and North Eldridge Parkway in the Energy Corridor of West Houston, where residents are rescued from their flooded homes and apartments due to high water coming from the Addicks Reservoir after Hurricane Harvey (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images).

LaMarcus McCray and Allan Sommer, shown left to right, push a boat through a flooded neighborhood as they help bring items out of a friend’s home in an area where a mandatory evacuation was still under effect (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Christine Garcia relaxes with her 8-year-old daughter Mia in the Channelview High School gym, which was turned into an evacuation shelter flood victims (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

People wait for a rescue boat as they flee their homes (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

Oscar Peru of U.S. Customs and Border Protection searches for flood victims from a helicopter (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Residents in a neighborhood near the Barker Reservoir return to their homes to collect belongings Aug. 31, 2017 in Houston (Win McNamee/Getty Images).

Rescue workers and volunteers help to save residents of an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017 (Scott Olson/Getty Images). (Getty Images)

Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her home (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

A home is surrounded by floodwater after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Larry Koser Jr., at left, and his son Matthew look for important papers and heirlooms inside Larry Koser Sr.'s house after it was flooded by heavy rains in the Bear Creek neighborhood of West Houston (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images).

People evacuate their homes (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

A cat tries to find dry ground around an apartment complex (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

People catch a ride on a construction vehicle down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes (Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood on Aug. 28, 2017 (Scott Olson/Getty Images).

Fan gets 'Houston Strong' tattoo after Hurricane Harvey and World Series victory.