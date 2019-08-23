Hurricane Harvey: When the floodwaters raged and after water receded in pictures

HOUSTON – During the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, we revisited some of the most iconic images from the storm to compare what the city looked like in the days of the disaster to what it looked like a year later.

Check out our comparison below:

Click or tap on each of the images below to grab the slider in the middle and slide either right or left to see the difference.

S. Braeswood Blvd. at 610 West Loop feeder road in Meyerland:

Meadowlark St. at Old Bayou Dr. in Dickinson:

Looking toward downtown Houston:

West Beltway 8 near Memorial Drive:

I-10 at Patterson looking west:

Fleming Drive looking west at Federal Road in east Houston:

8600 Valley Rock Drive in east Houston: