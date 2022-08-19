Donations needed: Clear Creek ISD to assist students, families affected by destructive apartment fire near Webster

WEBSTER, Texas – Just a day after classes begun, several students and their families at Clear Creek ISD have been displaced from their homes after a large apartment fire destroyed approximately 12 units Thursday afternoon near the Webster area.

The district stepped in to help those impacted by activating their emergency resource called CCISD Cares, which provides assistance to students and families struck by disasters, including COVID-19. The 501(c)3 nonprofit was formed during Hurricane Harvey five years ago.

According to district officials, social workers have been called to provide assistance such as clothing, toiletries, and other types of aid.

The fire broke out at around 4 p.m. at The Landing at Clear Lake apartments in the 200 block of El Dorado Blvd. near Gatebrook Drive, according to firefighters with Houston Fire Department.

RELATED: Apartment fire likely caused by lightning strike destroys 12 units near Webster, HFD says

Ad

HFD deputy chief Isaac Garcia said they initially received reports of heavy lightning in the area and then neighbors noticed smoke coming from the buildings.

To donate and help the families affected, click here. All funds donated will go directly to those affected.