Firefighters battling large apartment fire during heavy storms in Webster, HFD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Here's what we know

WEBSTER, Texas – Firefighters responded to a large apartment fire Thursday as heavy thunderstorms moved through the area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of El Dorado Boulevard.

The call was upgraded to a two-alarm fire as firefighters perform an offensive attack and battle rain, thunder and lighting, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

No injuries have been reported, officials said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

