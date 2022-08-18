PRIMETIME TONIGHT: ‘House 2 Home with Lily Jang’ and ‘Texas Eats: Houston Edition’ air on KPRC 2 at 7 p.m.

House 2 Home with Lily Jang and Texas Eats: Houston Edition are airing on KPRC 2 in primetime on Aug. 18

If you haven’t seen “House 2 Home with Lily Jang” and “Texas Eats: Houston Edition”, tonight’s your chance to catch both of these great shows in primetime on KPRC 2 starting at 7 p.m.

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” - Watch tonight at 7 p.m.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or just looking to make the most of the home you have, THIS is the show for you!

Lily Jang is a licensed realtor in the Houston area. Tonight, she takes us to Conroe, Cypress, Houston’s Highland Village, and the East End to show off some of the hottest homes on the market right now.

When you watch, you’ll also get information that will save you money and help you protect one of your most important investments.

Here’s a look at what else you’ll see in tonight’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”:

Don’t sweat summer heat! Lily has information you need to make sure your air conditioning doesn’t quit when you need it most.

Mortgage 101: Have credit card debt and ready to buy a house? Hear smart financial advice to help you prepare.

Barndominiums! Go inside one that’s under construction to learn about the benefits of one of the one newest, coolest trends in home building.

Lily Jang stands inside a barndominium being built in Brazoria County (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” can be viewed Saturdays on our streaming network KPRC 2+ at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. KPRC 2+ is easy to find and is available for free on the streaming device on your TV, on Click2Houston.com/watchlive, and on the KPRC News app.

Anyone with an idea for Lily can reach her by emailing House2Home@kprc.com.

“Texas Eats: Houston Edition” - Watch tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Be warned you may want to eat dinner BEFORE you watch “Texas Eats: Houston Edition” because this episode will make your mouth water.

Each week, award-winning host David Elder features restaurants and dishes in Houston and around Texas that you’ll want to visit... SOON.

Experience the delicious and diverse food with David as he sits down to dine with the the people at each restaurant who make memorable meals happen.

Tonight on “Texas Eats: Houston Edition”, don’t miss a Middle Eastern restaurant on Westheimer Rd. that’s serving up flaming hot food - including a savory lamb shoulder.

Check out the presentation of this plate served up at the Hayat Cafe at 9099 Westheimer Rd. in Houston.

Also in this episode, David visits a Houston BBQ joint named one of the top 50 in the state by Texas Monthly magazine, and he takes us around the Lone Star state to feature restaurants in Georgetown and San Antonio that are worth dropping by the next time you’re on the road.

“Texas Eats: Houston Edition” airs Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on air on KPRC 2. You can also catch it Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. on KPRC 2+.