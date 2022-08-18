Pearland All Stars ready to make their debut at Little League World Series

The team will be representing the Southwest Region in the Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Pearland’s Little League team will play its first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Houston time.

The team had batting practice Thursday morning and ate dinner around 4:30 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

They will play a Hollidaysburg, Pa. team, which is a town about two hours from Williamsport.

Team Manager Aaron Cummings told KPRC 2 he’s been told to expect a large crowd – up to 10,000 people could fill Lamade Stadium for the Thursday night game. Local fans are likely to far outnumber Texas fans.

“Don’t worry about all the cameras, and don’t worry about all the crowds, because these boys have never played for this many people, you know, and with cameras everywhere, so I’m just kind of, my ritual I guess, is just trying to get him in the right mind frame to be able to go out there and help his team,” said Melody Shelton, mother of Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton.

Ad

Even Pennsylvania residents who are at the Little League World Series are keeping a close eye on the Texas team.

“We always try to get the Mid-Atlantic Region, but I start watching regionals back when they first begin and then we watch and we pick out our favorites from all over the place,” said Joe Warner, who lives in Pennsylvania and tries to come to the watch part of the tournament every year. “Hollidaysburg is a pretty good team, they fought to get in it. Not quite the record that Texas has, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Texas team is starting the tournament with a perfect record.

Fans are going all out to support the Pearland All Stars during their first Little League World Series game (KPRC)

SEE MORE:

Road to Williamsport: Pearland All-Stars depart to Pennsylvania for Little League World Series

‘They feel like they’re the heroes of Houston right now’: Pearland Little League team ready to make World Series debut

Ad

Who are the Pearland Little Leaguers headed to the Little League World Series in Williamsport?