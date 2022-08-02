Suspect shot during attempted robbery at northeast Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON – A suspect has been transported to the hospital after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in northeast Houston.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 9100 block of Homestead Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said the suspect was found shot and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

While officers were investigating, they said a second man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators are working to determine if the man was another robbery suspect or victim. Both men are expected to be okay.

The investigation is still ongoing.