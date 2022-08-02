Probation given for former Tomball ISD teacher who had 3-year sexual relationship with student, beginning when boy was 13

TOMBALL, Texas – A former Tomball Independent School District teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday.

Marka Bodine took a plea deal and was sentenced to10 years probation, deferred adjudication. She must also serve 60 days in jail, but not immediately because she recently had a baby. That baby is not the child of her victim, authorities said.

According to court documents, the inappropriate relationship came to light last year after Bodine notified the school principal at Tomball Intermediate School that she was being harassed by a former student. Bodine told the principal that the 16-year-old boy was making threats to hurt himself and had gotten access to her private photographs and manipulated images of her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Ex-Tomball ISD middle school teacher charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child

Ad

Document: Ex-Tomball ISD teacher admitted to having sexual relationship with former student

Investigators said a search of both Bodine’s phone and the boy’s phone showed several messages and images that were exchanged between them. Some of the images were sexually explicit in nature.

When questioned, the boy told investigators that Bodine befriended him by playing an online video game and later began texting him, according to the affidavit. He said the two began exchanging explicit images and had sex shortly after he turned 13. Their relationship continued for the next three years.

The boy told authorities that Bodine moved into his apartment complex after her divorce, and that the two had sex in her classroom and her car several times, according to the affidavit.

Ad

Investigators said that Bodine eventually admitted to having a sexual relationship with the former student and sending the explicit images and videos.

Bodine was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. She was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond, and ordered to stay away from her victim.