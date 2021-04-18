Ex-Tomball ISD teacher at school for 5th, 6th graders accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child after former student comes forward, police say

HOUSTON – A former teacher at Tomball Intermediate School is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child after police received allegations from a former student of Tomball Intermediate School.

Tomball Intermediate School serves 5th and 6th grade students and is part of Tomball Independent School District.

Police said in a news release distributed on Sunday that an investigation into claims of an inappropriate sexual relationship with the teacher led to the arrest of Marka Bodine, 31.

Bodine was booked into the Harris County Jail.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective David White, Tomball Police Department at (281) 290-1020.

KPRC 2 received this statement from Tomball ISD.

Tomball ISD is aware of an allegation of an inappropriate relationship isolated between a teacher and a former student who does not currently attend Tomball ISD schools. Once notified of the allegation, the district immediately began an administrative investigation. The employee was then placed on administrative leave, resigned, and is no longer employed with Tomball ISD. The Tomball Police Department along with Children’s Protective Services were notified immediately and are conducting independent investigations. Any and all employee misconduct allegations are taken seriously and are investigated thoroughly and promptly. The safety of our students in Tomball ISD is our number one priority and any substantiated allegations of employee misconduct will not be tolerated. The district will be providing the appropriate social-emotional support to students and staff; we ask that the media and public respect the safety and privacy of the campus community.