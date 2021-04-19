Document: Ex-Tomball ISD teacher admitted to having sexual relationship with former student

TOMBALL, Texas – A court document obtained Monday showed that a former Tomball Independent School District teacher admitted to investigators that she had a sexual relationship with a former student.

Marka Bodine, 31, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child in connection with the case.

In an affidavit, investigators said the principal of Bodine’s school contacted them after Bodine notified the principal that she was being harassed by a former student. Bodine told the principal that the former student was making threats to hurt himself and had gotten access to her private photographs and manipulated images of her.

According to the affidavit, a search of both Bodine’s phone and the former student’s phone showed several messages and images that were exchanged between them. Some of the images were sexually explicit, according to the affidavit.

The former student told investigators that Bodine befriended him by playing an online video game and later began texting him, according to the affidavit. The former student told investigators that they began exchanging explicit images and had sex shortly after he turned 13, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the former student said his relationship with Bodine continued for three years and that Bodine moved into his apartment complex after her divorce. The former student also told investigators that he and Bodine had sex in her classroom and her car several times, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said that Bodine admitted to having a sexual relationship with the former student and sending him several sexually explicit images and videos, according to the affidavit.

Bodine has been released from jail on $100,000 bond.