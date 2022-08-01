3 of 4 remaining cases alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson settled, Buzbee says

HOUSTON – Three of the four civil cases against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct were settled late Sunday, Attorney Tony Buzbee said.

The announcement comes as a judge is set to rule whether Watson should face suspension following the accusations. Buzbee said in a statement that he would “not comment further” on that subject.

The final case will remain open and will be discussed with Watson’s legal team, according to Buzbee.

After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that, late last night, our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases with Deshaun Watson. We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team, as appropriate.

This case started because one woman had the fortitude to step forward and make her voice heard. Her courage inspired many others with the same experience. None of this saga would have occurred without that one brave voice. One person can make a difference.

I have been asked repeatedly about my thoughts in regard to the NFL’s proceeding with Deshaun Watson. Although some of my clients do have strong feelings in that regard, I have nothing meaningful to say about that process. I’ve said in the beginning that the civil process and the NFL’s disciplinary process are very different. My role was to advance the cause of my clients, in civil court—nothing more. I’ve done that. I am extremely proud of these women and our legal team’s efforts. The settlements are confidential. I won’t comment further on them.

