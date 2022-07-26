Tenants at deteriorating Timber Ridge Apartments to take housing concerns to Houston City Hall

HOUSTON – Tenants at Timber Ridge Apartments will speak in front of Houston City Council members and Mayor Sylvester Turner Tuesday to voice their concerns about the hazardous conditions hundreds of them have reportedly been experiencing while living there.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

KPRC 2 reported on the unsanitary conditions that have allegedly gone unaddressed for months by management at the complex. After reporter Deven Clarke’s report, a community organization, the Texas Organizing Project, reminded the residents of their right to voice their concerns.

“Conditions at the complex have deteriorated to the point where mail isn’t even being delivered, creating another headache for tenants - especially those living on fixed incomes,” a news release from the Texas Organizing Project said. “The swimming pool is contaminated with dirty water, while rats and cockroaches run rampant. There are also abandoned apartments that people from outside the complex are occupying for drug use - endangering seniors, children, and the disabled.”

Residents even invited KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke, Bill Spencer and Rose-Ann Aragon inside their units to see the conditions first-hand.

The Texas Organizing Project said they are trying to help the residents and will take it as far as they have to.