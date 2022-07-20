Rental rights advocates group steps in to help residents living in deplorable conditions at Timber Ridge apartment complex

HOUSTON – Many Timber Ridge Apartments residents are now coming together to voice concern over dangerous living conditions at the complex.

On Monday, KPRC 2 reported about residents’ frustrations regarding the piles of trash, mice rodents, and mold and mildew on the walls.

After our report, a community organization, the Texas Organizing Project reminded the residents of their right to voice their concerns.

“It’s disgusting. I can’t live like this,” said resident Debra Tyree.

On Fleming Drive, it seems to be a consensus among the local residents in the 31 buildings of the complex.

“Trash everywhere. It’s everywhere. Every trash can around,” said Ariane Hubbard, another resident and mother of three.

Residents have invited KPRC2′s Deven Clarke, Bill Spencer and Rose-Ann Aragon in to see the conditions first-hand.

“I got mold and mildew coming down because of all the leaks,” Tyree said. “Our swimming pools are disgusting and our trash isn’t being picked up. Why should we pay?”

The Texas Organizing Project has been helping residents for nearly a year. On Tuesday, they came again.

“They have a voice, and if they come together with other neighbors, their voice becomes more powerful than by itself,” said Oscar Thomas, with the Texas Organizing Project.

Thomas and a team stood in front of the pile of trash and talked with residents one-on-one about the power of coming together, reminding them that they have rights.

Ariane Hubbard, a mother of three, said that aside from the random gunshots, no incoming mail, and constant change of management, her biggest concern is her son’s health.

“He’s actually allergic to rats,” Hubbard said.

The Texas Organizing Project said they are trying to help the residents and will take it as far as they have to.

“The management feels that they can treat people anyway they want to, that they don’t have right as human beings. These are humans here, these are people,” Thomas said.