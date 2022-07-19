‘It’s so nasty’: Residents at Timber Ridge apartment complex say complaints about overflowing trash, rats and roaches constantly ignored

HOUSTON – Tenants who live at Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive said the problems are overflowing.

They say no matter how much they complain to management, nothing is being done to fix ongoing issues.

“It’s so nasty and the cockroaches are huge,” according to Yolaine Toledo, who tells KPRC 2 that she has lived at the complex for three years and has moved to three different apartments there to try and escape pest infestations.

Toledo said she catches and kills between seven and eight rats in her apartment nightly, and she isn’t able to sleep because she’s up all night killing rats that eat through her pantry, contaminating food.

Toledo also said the faulty plumbing causes flooding and the stench of mildew.

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, said she has lived in the apartment complex since March, and said she is also constantly cleaning and spraying for roaches that return daily through the walls and ceilings.

She said she’s constantly boiling rags to sanitize them after cleaning dead bugs and pest feces and believes the infestations are being fueled by overflowing trash bins that haven’t been emptied in weeks, nearby vacant apartments that haven’t been cleaned, and swimming pools with green water that have become a breeding ground for mosquitos.

Since moving here, she said she’s only gotten one piece of mail, which was a light bill because all of the mailboxes are broken.

KPRC 2 reporter Deven Clarke held his breath due to the extreme stench of the garbage while knocking on the leasing office door during the listed business hours. He also called the number posted outside multiple times but the number seemed to be disconnected.

Both women said the leasing agents are always around when it’s time to pay hundreds of dollars in monthly rent, but with no one helping to fix the issues, they feel they’re running out of options.

Paying tenants with property issues can contact Lonestar Legal Aid for free legal help at 713-652-0077.