Deputy constable, 2 others injured in fiery crash on Beltway 8 and San Augustine in Pasadena: Police

PASADENA, Texas – A deputy constable with Precinct 8 and two other people were injured in a fiery crash in Pasadena Tuesday, officers with the Pasadena Police Department said.

Police received reports about a crash on Beltway 8 northbound at San Augustine Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that a deputy constable with Pct. 8 was reportedly stopped on the shoulder and a service vehicle hit her patrol unit from behind, causing it to hit a wall and catch fire.

The deputy constable was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast with head trauma that required staples and stitches, authorities said. Officials said she was released around 7:45 a.m. and is at home recovering. Two of the three individuals in the service vehicle were transported to HCA Southeast, police said.

According to Pasadena PD, alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this crash. Investigators said they are unsure if the deputy constable had her lights on when the crash happened.

All parties involved had no life-threatening injuries, investigators said.