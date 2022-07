Major crash involving Houston Fire Department truck on Gulf Freeway and El Dorado, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are working to clear a crash involving a Houston Fire Department truck in southeast Houston Friday, police said.

The crash happened on Gulf Freeway and El Dorado around 2:33 a.m.

According to authorities, this was a two-vehicle crash. Medics on the HFD truck were transported to the hospital, police said.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as delays are expected. Police are investigating the crash.