Officer who ran red light hit by Lyft driver while responding to disturbance: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an officer with the Houston Police Department was involved in a crash with a Lyft driver while responding to a disturbance near the Rice Military area Tuesday, authorities said.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Washington Avenue near Durham.

Police with the HPD Central Unit said they were responding to a disturbance when one of the officers accidentally ran a red light and was struck by a Lyft driver. Investigators said the officer didn’t have any lights or sirens on at the time of the crash.

Investigators said the Lyft driver had a female passenger in the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Officers said the Vehicular Crimes Division is handling the investigation, HPD said.

