Uvalde school massacre: Families to receive copy of investigative report, review surveillance video Sunday

This weekend, we are getting answers two months after 19 students and two teachers were killed in Uvalde.

Sunday, families will meet with Texas House committee members who are investigation what happened at Robb Elementary on May 24. They are expected to receive a copy of the investigation report.

The families will also review surveillance video released earlier this week by the Austin American-Statesman.

