READ: Full report on Uvalde school shooting

The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting released its interim report on the tragedy Sunday. It is based on weeks of closed-door interviews with dozens of people, including witnesses and law enforcement who responded to the shooting scene in Uvalde, Texas.

The preface of the report states: “The Committee issues this interim report now, believing the victims, their families, and the entire Uvalde community have already waited too long for answers and transparency.

You can find a summary of the report here.

The full report as it was released to the families of the victims and members of the Uvalde community can be viewed below.