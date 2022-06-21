TIMELINE: DPS releases log of activity, conversations of police situated outside classroom where children, teachers were being massacred

Here's what we know

UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety released a timeline of events leading up to, and during, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The log of events shows that officers - with rifles - stood and waited in the school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the May 24 attack.

Col. Steve McCraw, the Texas public safety chief, called police response an “abject failure,” at a state Senate hearing Tuesday, believing there was enough law enforcement on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. McCraw told the Senate committee that Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.

11:28:25 - Suspect crashes into ditch

11:29:02 - Two males from funeral home move toward the crash

11:29:20 - Teacher calls 911 and reports a man with a gun

11:31:36 - Suspect shooting in between vehicle and school

11:31:43 - Patrol car accelerates into school parking lot, drives by shooter

11:32:08- Multiple shots fired by suspect while outside the school

11:33:00 - Suspect enters the school through the west door

11:33:24 - Suspect begins shooting into classrooms 111 and 112 from hallway

11:33:32 - Suspect enters, exits, and re-enters room 111 and 112

11:35:55 - Three Uvalde PD officers enter west door (including two rifles)

11:36:00 - Two UCISD officers (including Chief Arredondo) and two Uvalde PD officers enter through the south door

11:36:03 - Three Uvalde PD officers and one UCISD officer enter through west door

11:37:00 - Suspect gunfire injuring officers approaching classroom doors

11:38:37 - Unknown Officer: ‘He’s contained in this office.”

11:40:23 - Chief Arredondo calls Uvalde PD landline

11:40:58 - Suspect gunfire (one round)

11:41:08 - Uvalde PD officer: “We believe that he is barricaded in one of the offices, there’s still shooting.”

11:41:30 - Dispatch asks if door is locked, to which a Uvalde officer replies, “I am not sure but we have a Hooligan to break it.”

11:41:55 - Four first responders enter from the east hallway: two constables, one fire marshal and one UPD officer

11:42:24 - One DPS Trooper and two UPD officers enter from the east hallway

11:44:00 - Suspect gunfire (one round)

11:44:28 - Uvalde police officer: “Have some officers that are available to get everybody back.”

11:48:18 - UCISD Officer Ruben Ruiz, husband of one of the teachers in the classroom, enters the west door and is heard telling officers, “She says she is shot.”

11:50:53 - Unknown officer says. “They need to get out of the hallway,” to which Uvalde PD officer responds, “Chief is in there. chief in charge right now, hold on.”

11:51:13 - Seven Border Patrol agents enter the west door

11:52:08 - FIRST ballistic shield enters the west door

11:52:49 - UPD officer: “Units just showing up, can you help with crowd control?”

11:53:10 - Unknown officer informs a DPS Special Agent that all they need right now is a perimeter. Someone comments about whether there are still kids inside, to which the agent responds, “If there is, then they just need to go in.”

11:54:15 - Uvalde PD officer: “He’s in a classroom 111 or 112. But chief is making contact with him. No one has made contact with him.”

11:56:49 - Unknown officer: “Y’all don’t know it there’s kids in there?”

DPS SA: “If there’s kids in there, we need to go in there.”

Unknown officer: “Whoever is in charge will determine that.”

11:56:52 - PD Channel Recording: “Again, it is critical for everybody to let PD take point on this.”

11:58:12 - After an unknown officer asks where the shooter is, another unknown officer advises, “The school chief of police is in there with him.”

11:58:24 - DPS SA says, “It sounds like a hostage rescue situation. Sounds like a [undercover] rescue, they should probably go in.”

12:01:13 - DPS SA indicates he wants to go clear more rooms. An unknown officer replies, “Don’t you think we should have a supervisor approve that?” to which DPS SA replies, “He’s not my supervisor.”

12:03:50 - 911 call from student inside the classroom begins

12:03:51 - SECOND ballistic shield enters the west door

12:04:16 - THIRD ballistic shield enters the west door

12:09:24 - Uvalde PD officer: “Go around and get the master key to the rooms.”

12:10:21 - Elements of BORTAC Member arrives in west building

12:16:24 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “I just need a key.”

12:17:22 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: Tell them to fu**ing wait. No one comes in.”

12:20:46 - FOURTH ballistic shield enters west door

12:21:08 - Suspect gunfire (four rounds)

12:21:30 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “Can you get a breaching tool? Like for a trailer house?”

12:23:21 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “We’ve lost two kids. These walls are thin. If he starts shooting we’re going to lose more kids. I hate to say we have to put those to the side right now.”

12:24:00 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo attempts to communicate with the suspect in English and Spanish.

12:26:14 - Unknown officer: “There’s a teacher shot in there,” to which a Uvalde PD officer replies, “I know.”

12:27:08 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “People are going to ask why we’re taking so long, We’re trying to preserve the rest of life.”

12:27:29 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “Do we have a team ready to go? Do we have a team ready to go? Have at it.”

12:28:21 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “There is a window over there obviously. The door is probably going to be locked. That is the nature of this place. I am going to get some more keys to test.”

12:28:53 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “”These master keys aren’t working here, bro. We have master keys and they’re not working.”

12:30:00 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “Okay. We’ve cleared out everything except for that room. We still have people down there just past the flag to the right. But, uh, we’re ready to breach, but that door is locked.”

12:33:44 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “I say we breach through those windows and shoot his f***ing head off through the windows.”

12:35:39 - Hooligan breaching tool enters west door

12:38:20 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo attempts to communicate with the suspect in English and Spanish.

12:41:58 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “Just so you understand, we think there are some injuries in there and so you know what we did, we cleared the rest of the building so we wouldn’t have anymore besides what’s already in there, obviously.”

12:42:11 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “We’re having a f***ing problem getting into the room because it is locked. He’s got an AR-15 and he’s shooting everywhere like crazy. So, he’s stopped.”

12:43:20 - Uvalde ISD Chief Arredondo: “They gotta get that f***ing door open, bro. They can’t get that door open. We need more keys or something.”

12:47:57 - Sledge Hammer enters from east hallway

12:50:03 - Breach and termination gunfire

TIME FROM POLICE ENTRYY TO FINAL TERMINATION = 1 hour, 14 minutes, 8 seconds

