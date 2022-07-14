Video: Suspects wanted in aggravated robbery of woman at apartment complex near SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex near southwest Houston.

According to investigators, on July 2 at 7:30 p.m., a woman was walking into her apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Rampart when two men ran up to her - with one of them pointing a handgun - and demanded money. The woman complied and handed over her wallet.

Both suspects ran to the opposite side of the apartment complex, jumped into a dark colored Jeep SUV and fled the scene. A followup investigation on the Jeep revealed that the plates were switched out and did not belong to the vehicle used in the robbery.

The first suspect is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, stands 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect, who was also about the same height and weight, was wearing a black hoodie and light-colored shorts.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.