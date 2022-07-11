Fort Bend County judge, officials address ERCOT’S request to conserve electricity, put plan in place

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with Fort Bend County officials, held a news conference Monday to address Fort Bend County residents on the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas’ request for consumers to conserve energy.

ERCOT has asked Texas residents to conserve energy between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to prevent a risk to the electric grid.

“In Fort Bend County I ask all residents and businesses to help due their part to conserve energy during the peak times as requested by ERCOT. This is the most crucial action that we can take,” George said in a news release.

The county judge said it has been the county’s top priority to help its residents.

Fort Bend County is one of the many counties experiencing drought conditions as extreme record-setting temperatures continue.

In July, George issued an outdoor burn ban due to drought conditions and the high risk of fire dangers.

The bans will limit the use of open flames, which includes the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels, and other open flame devices that can ignite combustible materials and result in personal injury, property damage, and loss of life.

Ad

George noted that conserving energy and following ERCOT’s recommendations can prevent power outages.

Officials with Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have made heat emergency preparations and have a plan in place in case of an event of a power outage. Officials said it is important to keep the vulnerable community during times of an outage such as the elderly, children and those who are ill. Residents are being asked to look after themselves, family and neighbors during heat emergencies.