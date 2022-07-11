Tracking the Texas power grid: Watch ERCOT’s current grid conditions in real-time

HOUSTON – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s main power grid, has a dashboard which allows residents to track current conditions and usage.

The timestamp of each dashboard indicates when the information was last updated, according to ERCOT’s website.

Click here to watch the grids in real-time.

In the image below captured in the 11 a.m. hour on July 11, the red circle identifies where you can look on each chart to find the timestamp. The red arrow points to the button to click to expand each featured item when you are on the dashboard. An explanation of the data, including what the numbers and lines mean for each chart, can be found by clicking “Full View”.

Ad

ERCOT tracker, as collected on July 11. 2022. (ERCOT/KPRC 2)

The current Grid Conditions meter is color-coded with green indicating normal conditions as seen in the sample screenshot above.

If yellow appears on the meter, that would indicate energy conservation is requested. Orange, red, and black correlate to Energy Emergency Levels 1, 2, and 3 respectively. Controlled outages are part of level 3.

To learn more, you can find a description for each level under the “Full View” on this chart.