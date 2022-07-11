ERCOT officials ask residents to conserve electricity on Monday amid extreme hot weather

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power during peak hours through the weekend

HOUSTON – Officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas have issued a Conservation Appeal as storms pass through and temperatures continue to swelter across the Houston area.

On Sunday afternoon, ERCOT officials asked Texas residents and businesses across the state to begin to conserve electricity on Monday, July 11 between the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. At this time, no system-wide outages are expected, according to officials.

The appeal was instated in efforts to preserve the power grid during a high electric demand.

“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more,” ERCOT’s press release stated.