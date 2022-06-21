Fort Bend County issues outdoor burn ban due to drought conditions, high risk of fire dangers

FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court held an emergency meeting Tuesday to approve an outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county, according to a release.

Due to drought conditions and the high risk of fire dangers, the ban limits the use of open flames which includes the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels, and other open flame devices that can ignite combustible materials and result in personal injury, property damage, and loss of life, according to the release.

“With the passing of the burn ban, I would ask that our Fort Bend County residents also exercise extreme caution with the use of fireworks as they celebrate over the 4th of July weekend,” County Judge KP George said. “Because of the extremely dry conditions, we don’t want to risk the safety of our residents and their property. Additionally, we don’t want to over-extend our fire and emergency medical service personnel due to a high number of preventable emergency calls.”

Fort Bend County is one of the many counties experiencing drought conditions as extreme record-setting temperatures continue.

The City of Houston has announced that it has entered Stage One of its drought contingency plan as of Tuesday. The plan calls for water conservation measures when there is an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts and higher-than-normal daily temperatures.

Based on the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s findings, and in alignment with The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, the commissioners’ court came to a consensus that circumstances present in the county can potentially create a public safety hazard. According to the release, the drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture measurements. The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.

Currently, Fort Bend County’s index is at 665 and it is predicted to be over 700 by the weekend, according to the release.

County Judge KP George is authorized to sign an order rescinding this Declaration and Order if he determines, upon consultation with the County Fire Marshal, that drought conditions or hazardous circumstances no longer exist.