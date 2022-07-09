Toddler dies after drowning in NW Harris County swimming pool, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – A 3-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Authorities responded to call for service in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills Drive shortly before noon.

The toddler was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Details on what led to the drowning is unclear at this time.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.