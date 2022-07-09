96º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Toddler dies after drowning in NW Harris County swimming pool, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County, Drowning, Northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A 3-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Authorities responded to call for service in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills Drive shortly before noon.

The toddler was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Details on what led to the drowning is unclear at this time.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email