High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends in fatal crash in Magnolia, Pct. 5 says

MAGNOLIA, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcyclist ended in a deadly crash in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputies said.

It happened around 10 p.m. when authorities said a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit. As the constable deputy turned on his emergency lights, the motorcyclist accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store, at times reaching 130 mph, Pct. 5 said.

As the motorcyclist approached FM 2978, investigators said he turned north and accelerated again. As the man approached Research Forest Drive, a passenger car was reportedly pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcyclist, who authorities said was still going close to 100 mph, struck the front of the vehicle, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from the bike.

According to investigators, the motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Constable deputies said they immediately got out and initiated CPR on the man, who they discovered was 26 years old. The Magnolia Fire Department and Montgomery County Health District responded, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

The man was reportedly transported by Eickenhorst Funeral directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation and the case will be presented to a grand jury.