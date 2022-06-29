The links you need during extreme weather. Bookmark this article and be prepared.

HOUSTON – Whether we’re facing torrential rains or scorching-hot sun, people across our area should be prepared so they can stay safe during extreme conditions.
To make sure you have all the information you need at your fingertips, we’ve put the links we use in our news coverage together in one place.
Bookmark this article. Send it to family and friends. It will have the latest information whenever you need it.
All links have been checked and are current as of June 2022. Updates and additions will be made as needed.
🌨 CURRENT WEATHER CONDITIONS
- Current weather conditions from the KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team (To get alerts right on your phone, download Frank’s Free Forecast App.)
🚘 ROAD CONDITIONS
- Houston Transtar Incidents/Road Closures List (Includes ice on roadway spots and high water locations when they occur)
- If you have to be on the roads during a high water or flooding event, this is what you need to know about driving.
🔌 TRACK ERCOT DEMAND
💡 POWER OUTAGE MAPS
- CenterPoint Energy Power Outage Tracker (To receive CenterPoint alerts regarding outages and restoration, sign up for power alert service.)
✈ AIR TRAVEL
- Check flight status at IAH and Hobby Airports (Want to dive even deeper into tracking flights, delays, and cancellations? Learn how here.)