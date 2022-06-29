The links you need during extreme weather. Bookmark this article and be prepared.

Find out what links you need to know ahead of weather changes

HOUSTON – Whether we’re facing torrential rains or scorching-hot sun, people across our area should be prepared so they can stay safe during extreme conditions.

To make sure you have all the information you need at your fingertips, we’ve put the links we use in our news coverage together in one place.

Bookmark this article. Send it to family and friends. It will have the latest information whenever you need it.

All links have been checked and are current as of June 2022. Updates and additions will be made as needed.

🌨 CURRENT WEATHER CONDITIONS

🚘 ROAD CONDITIONS

🔌 TRACK ERCOT DEMAND

💡 POWER OUTAGE MAPS

✈ AIR TRAVEL

🏠 PROTECTING YOUR PETS, YOUR HOME, YOUR CARS

📲 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO HELP OUR COMMUNITY STAY SAFE DURING HOT WEATHER, FLOODING EVENTS

GOVERNMENT AGENCY LINKS