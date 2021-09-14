Tips to know before starting your generator during a power outage

Houston – In the aftermath of a storm, a generator can be a crucial part of your recovery. It can power a fan, turn on some lights and keep your food cool. But many people only use a generator in an emergency and don’t operate them properly. This can lead to serious injury or death.

More than 900 people died of carbon monoxide poisoning and thousands were injured while using portable generators from 2005 to 2017, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. CPSC data also indicate that an estimated 15,400 people were treated in emergency rooms for portable generator-related carbon monoxide poisoning during that period.

REQUEST A SMOKE ALARM OR CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTOR

Carbon monoxide alarms are about $20. If you rent a home, ask your landlord about installing one for you. If you can’t afford one, the Houston Fire Department sometimes offers them for free.

Get Alarmed Houston! Smoke Alarm Program - Smoke Alarm Request Form