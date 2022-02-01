The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-date info on the impending wintry weather

HOUSTON – Winter weather is coming. Expect thunderstorms, cold, and, possibly, even freezing rain.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area Wednesday afternoon before a strong cold front moves through the region overnight, dropping temperatures at or below freezing, according to the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office. On Thursday, there’s a chance for freezing rain for the northwest portion of the area. No ice accumulation is expected.
Forecasters do not expect the strong winter cold snap will rival the deadly winter freeze of February 2021.
“While cold, this is not comparable to the Winter event last February in either strength or duration,” the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office wrote in a presentation.
State and local leaders urge residents to stay weather-aware and prepare ahead of the cold snap.
From weather advisories and forecast models to road conditions and ERCOT notices, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-date information on the impending wintry weather.
KPRC 2 meteorologists
KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking the wintry weather moving through the state.
Frank Billingsley
- Facebook: facebook.com/FrankBillingsley
- Instagram: kprc2frankbillingsley
- Twitter: @KPRC2Frank
Khambrel Marshall
- Facebook: facebook.com/kprc2khambrelmarshall
- Instagram: kprc2khambrel
- Twitter: @KPRC2Khambrel
Justin Stapleton
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2JustinStapleton
- Instagram: kprc2justinstapleton
- Twitter: @KPRC2Justin
Anthony Yanez
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2AnthonyYanez
- Instagram: kprc2anthony
- Twitter: @KPRC2Anthony
Caroline Brown
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2Caroline
- Instagram: kprc2caroline
- Twitter: @KPRC2Caroline
Harris County accounts
Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District
- Twitter: @JeffLindner
Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management
- Twitter: @ReadyHarris
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Twitter: @SylvesterTurner
Houston TranStar
- Twitter: @houstontranstar
Texas accounts
Gov. Greg Abbott
- Twitter: @GovAbbott
The Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Twitter: @PUCTX
Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @TDEM
Texas Department of Transportation - Houston
- Twitter: @TxDOTHouston
Federal accounts
National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center
- Twitter: @NWSWPC
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston
- Twitter: @NWSHouston
Sign up for local emergency alerts
- AlertHouston for the city of Houston
- Ready Harris Alerts for Harris County
Stay weather-aware and prepare
