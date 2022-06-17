GRAPHIC: HPD releases videos of officer-involved shooting that left suspect dead following domestic dispute

Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Bodycam videos have been released of a shooting that left a suspect dead after he was reportedly shot by officers with the Houston Police Department on Wednesday evening.

HPD officials said a woman called police around 7:46 p.m. after her boyfriend allegedly began accusing her of having another man in her vehicle.

According to police, the boyfriend, who was driving the vehicle, then began waving a gun at the woman’s two small children in the backseat.

Authorities said the woman was then able to get herself and her children out of that vehicle before the suspect sped off. The woman reportedly then called the police, who later arrived on the scene.

As officers were taking information from the woman about the incident, police said the suspect in question sped back to the area where the woman was, noticed an HPD patrol unit, and sped away.

Officials said that’s when the suspect attempted to turn a corner and speed away again, however additional officers had already been put on alert.

When other officers began chasing the suspect, he was reportedly driving erratically in the area before crashing into an HPD patrol unit, totaling it and the vehicle he was in.

Police said the suspect then got out of the car in the 6400 block of Heath Street and began approaching officers with a handgun. After a series of verbal commands, officers on the scene opened fire, striking the man.

Officials said after the suspect was shot, he continued to resist arrest and attempted to retrieve his weapon.

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The two officers who were said to be involved were placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

HPD releases bodycam footage of all deadly officer-involved shootings within 30 days as part of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform. Houston police Chief Troy Finner agreed with the adherence to the recommendation, saying there cannot be a talk of transparency without action.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.