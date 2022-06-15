Photos released of vehicle allegedly used in fatal drive-by shooting of 7-year-old in east Harris County

Investigators released surveillance photos of a vehicle they said was used in a drive by shooting 13800 block of McNair Street.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide investigators have released surveillance photos of a vehicle allegedly used in a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent 7-year-old boy who was struck by a bullet while in his bedroom in east Harris County.

On Sunday, patrol deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13800 block of McNair Street around 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 7-year-old Paul Vasquez suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy was able to get up and tell his mother what happened before collapsing. He was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



According to investigators, Paul was home with his mother and two older brothers when a white or grey colored 4-door sedan, possibly a KIA Optima, drove by the residence and someone inside the vehicle began shooting at the home.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been identified at this time. The vehicle has extensive front-end damage along the passenger side hood to the bottom fender.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

