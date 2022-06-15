‘He was cheated out of his life’: Family of innocent driver killed during police chase demands justice

HOUSTON – One family is now picking up the pieces after losing a loved one in a devastating crash in southwest Houston.

The family of 27-year-old Chaz Elias Joubert is mourning the loss of their loved one.

Joubert died in a crash after the family said Houston police were pursuing a reckless driver who eventually crashed into Joubert’s car. The family is now looking for answers.

“He was cheated out of his life,” Andrea Joubert, Chaz Joubert’s aunt and godmother said.

On June 13, 2022, around 1 a.m., Andrea said her life changed when Houston police said a black sedan they were pursuing crashed into her nephew’s vehicle.

“Someone was being senseless, driving, doing donuts,” Andrea said.

The family said it all started when the pursuit turned into a high-speed chase, which ended near the southbound Southwest Freeway feeder road near the Beltway.

Houston police said the driver of the black sedan crashed into a white Chevy Malibu, which was carrying Chaz and the 16-year-old passenger.

The teen passenger was taken to the hospital and survived, according to police. Chaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It hurt. It makes me angry. I worked so hard as a single parent to keep my son out of the streets and to do the right thing, and for somebody to be so careless.” April Joubert, Chaz’s mother said.

“All he was trying to do is work and help other people,” said Andrea.

They said Chaz was raised by his whole family and was known to be hardworking. He was also a role model for his 3-year-old son, Chaz Junior.

“[Chaz] was a respectable young man. [He always said,] ‘Yes, ma’am and no, ma’am,’” April Joubert said.

Chaz traveled back and forth between Texas and Louisiana, living with both his aunt in Missouri city and with his mom in Louisiana.

Chaz had many skills and took pride in working and earning, his family said. He was on his way to becoming a truck driver and was already a great welder.

“He always wanted to do good and do right,” Andrea said.

The driver of the other vehicle, who still has yet to be identified by police, has been charged with murder.

Chaz’s family said they want justice.

“For someone to take him away in the blink of an eye, I’m very angry and hurt,” April said.

They said they’re now picking up the pieces, remembering the legacy of a man so loved.

“Chaz was a good person. He loved everybody,” April said.