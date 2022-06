Innocent person killed after suspect crashes into vehicle during pursuit in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An innocent person is dead after a driver involved in a pursuit with officers crashed into the victim’s vehicle in southwest Houston Monday, police said.

It happened on the Southwest Freeway near the Beltway feeder road around 12:23 a.m.

As of right now, police have not provided additional details on why the suspect was being chased or what happened during the time of the crash.

