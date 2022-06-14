Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.

During the chase, authorities said the suspect hit another vehicle before crashing into a wooded area.

After the crash, the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle with a gun, causing the trooper to fire his weapon. The suspect, who was injured during the shooting, tried to flee on foot but was captured by troopers.

The suspect was transported to Kingwood Hospital.

DPS troopers said the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants.