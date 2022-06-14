86º

Local News

Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: OIS Shooting, Shooting, Crime, Montgomery County, Liberty County
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.

During the chase, authorities said the suspect hit another vehicle before crashing into a wooded area.

After the crash, the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle with a gun, causing the trooper to fire his weapon. The suspect, who was injured during the shooting, tried to flee on foot but was captured by troopers.

The suspect was transported to Kingwood Hospital.

DPS troopers said the suspect was wanted on multiple warrants.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email