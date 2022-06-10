Complete list of Texas suspects charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach; 14 from Houston area

Among the hundreds of suspects who participated in a riot and attack at the U.S. Capitol building, 14 were from the Houston area, and dozens more were from Texas. What happened on Jan. 6, 2021 is a day many say they will never forget and an event which divided Americans across the nation.
On that day, a joint session of the United States Congress convened at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
During the session, elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting in separate chambers of the Capitol building to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election. Mike Pence, who was vice president at the time, was present and presiding. As the proceedings continued in both the House and the Senate, a large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Capitol.
Police attempted to maintain order and keep the crowd from entering the Capitol, but shortly after 2 p.m., individuals in the crowd forced their way inside by breaking windows and climbing walls, allegedly assaulting members of the police along the way.
Here is a complete list of people from Texas charged in the incident. They are listed by name, the location where they were arrested and charges filed against them.
HOUSTON AREA
Houston, Texas
Wilmar Jeovanny Montano Alvarado
Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Anthime Joseph Gionet
Charge(s): Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
Charges: Multiple charges including disorderly conduct on restricted grounds and remaining in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt official functions
Shane Jenkins
Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Destruction of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in the Capitol Grounds or Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Andrew Taake
Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Entering or Remaining, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct, and Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Impeding Passage Through and Act of Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Darrell Alan Youngers
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Galveston, Texas
John Lammons
Charge(s): Not listed
Liberty, Texas
Richard Franklin Barnard
Charges: Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds; Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Katy, Texas
Adam Jackson
Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and other related offenses
Brian Jackson
Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and other related offenses
Seabrook, Texas
Benjamin Larocca
Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Christian Cortez
Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Spring, Texas
Joshua R. Lollar
Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Di$orderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
OTHER PARTS OF TEXAS
ALPINE
Sean David Watson
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
AUSTIN
Christopher Ray Grider
Charge(s): Destruction of Government Property; Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Felipe Antonio Martinez
Charge(s): Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Restricted Building or Grounds
Samuel Christopher Montoya
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina
Charge(s): Destruction of Property in Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction and Aiding and Abetting; Act of Physical Violence on Grounds
Geoffrey Samuel Shough
Charge(s): Not listed
BLANCO
Jason Douglas Owens
Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Committing an Act of Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or Grounds,; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
BONHAM
Guy Wesley Reffitt
Charge(s): Not listed
BORGER
Dawn Munn
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Kayli Munn
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Kristi Marie Munn
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Thomas Munn
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
CARTHAGE
Alex Kirk Harkrider
Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
CORINTH
Daniel Goodwyn
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
CORPUS CHRISTI
Daniel Dink Phipps
Charge(s): Not listed
DALLAS
Luke Russell Coffee
Charge(s): Assault of Federal Law Enforcement Officer with Dangerous Weapon; Interference with Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Unlawful Entry on Restricted Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
FORESTBURG
Jalise Middleton
Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Mark Middleton
Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct
FORT WORTH
Jason Blythe
Charge(s): Not listed
Larry Rendall Brock
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting
Jacob Garcia
Charge(s): Not listed
Kerry Persick
Charge(s): Not listed
Katherine Staveley Schwab
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
GARLAND
Robert Wayne Dennis
Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
HURST
Donald Hazard
Charge(s): Not listed
KERNVILLE
Elizabeth Rose Williams
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Bulding or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business or Official Functions; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
KINNEY COUNTY
Lucas Denney
Charge(s): Not listed
LAVON
Matthew Dasilva
Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Knowingly Entering or Remaing in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
LITTLE ELM
Elmer Stewart Rhodes III
Charge(s): Not listed
LUBBOCK
Leonard Gruppo
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Ryan Scott Zink
Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and engages in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds
MAXWELL
Andrew Jackson Morgan, Jr.
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of and Official Proceeding
MCKINNEY
Kevin Sam Blakely
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
MIDLAND
Cory Ray Brannan
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Jenny Louise Cudd
Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and Abetting
ODESSA
Vic Williams
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
PLANO
Jason Lee Hyland
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Joshua Johnson
Charge(s): Not listed
Jennifer Leigh Ryan
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
RICHARDSON
Garret Miller
Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Interstate Threats to Injure or Kidnap; Entering and REmaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Gorunds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
SAN ANTONIO
Jonathon Owen Shroyer
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
Chance Anthony Uptmore
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
James Herman Uptmore
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
TYLER
Ryan Taylor Nichols
Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
WACO
Stacy Wade Hager
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
EASTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS
Daniel Page Adams
Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Daniel Ray Caldwell
Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS
Jeffrey Shane Witcher
Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS
Nicholas DeCarlo
Charge(s): Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Destruction of Government Property; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds; Aiding and Abetting
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS
Adam Mark Weibling
Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
TEXAS - NO SPECIFIC CITY LISTED
Steven Cappucccio
Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain officers and Aiding and Abetting; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain officers and Aiding and Abetting Using a Dangerous Weapon; Robbery and Aiding and Abetting; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Civil Disorder; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Eliel Rosa
Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and Abetting
Edward T. Spain Jr.
Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building