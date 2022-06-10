Complete list of Texas suspects charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach; 14 from Houston area

Among the hundreds of suspects who participated in a riot and attack at the U.S. Capitol building, 14 were from the Houston area, and dozens more were from Texas. What happened on Jan. 6, 2021 is a day many say they will never forget and an event which divided Americans across the nation.

On that day, a joint session of the United States Congress convened at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

During the session, elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting in separate chambers of the Capitol building to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election. Mike Pence, who was vice president at the time, was present and presiding. As the proceedings continued in both the House and the Senate, a large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Capitol.

Police attempted to maintain order and keep the crowd from entering the Capitol, but shortly after 2 p.m., individuals in the crowd forced their way inside by breaking windows and climbing walls, allegedly assaulting members of the police along the way.

Here is a complete list of people from Texas charged in the incident. They are listed by name, the location where they were arrested and charges filed against them.

HOUSTON AREA

Houston, Texas

Wilmar Jeovanny Montano Alvarado

Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Anthime Joseph Gionet

Charge(s): Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Raul Jarrin

Charges: Multiple charges including disorderly conduct on restricted grounds and remaining in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt official functions

RELATED:

DOJ: Houston man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots, allegedly seen on video taking photos inside breached building

Shane Jenkins

Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Destruction of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in the Capitol Grounds or Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Tam Dinh Pham

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

RELATED:

Tam Dinh Pham: What we know so far about the HPD officer accused in Capitol riot

Ex-Houston officer tried to delete photos showing him in Capitol during riot, documents reveal

Andrew Taake

Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Entering or Remaining, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct, and Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Impeding Passage Through and Act of Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Darrell Alan Youngers

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Galveston, Texas

John Lammons

Charge(s): Not listed

Liberty, Texas

Richard Franklin Barnard

Charges: Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds; Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Katy, Texas

Adam Jackson

Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and other related offenses

Brian Jackson

Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and other related offenses

RELATED: Katy brothers arrested for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach; accused of hurling flagpole, other objects, DOJ says

Seabrook, Texas

Benjamin Larocca

Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Christian Cortez

Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Spring, Texas

Joshua R. Lollar

Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Di$orderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

OTHER PARTS OF TEXAS

ALPINE

Sean David Watson

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

AUSTIN

Christopher Ray Grider

Charge(s): Destruction of Government Property; Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Felipe Antonio Martinez

Charge(s): Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Restricted Building or Grounds

Samuel Christopher Montoya

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina

Charge(s): Destruction of Property in Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction and Aiding and Abetting; Act of Physical Violence on Grounds

Geoffrey Samuel Shough

Charge(s): Not listed

BLANCO

Jason Douglas Owens

Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Committing an Act of Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or Grounds,; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

BONHAM

Guy Wesley Reffitt

Charge(s): Not listed

BORGER

Dawn Munn

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Kayli Munn

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Kristi Marie Munn

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Thomas Munn

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

CARTHAGE

Alex Kirk Harkrider

Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

CORINTH

Daniel Goodwyn

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

CORPUS CHRISTI

Daniel Dink Phipps

Charge(s): Not listed

DALLAS

Luke Russell Coffee

Charge(s): Assault of Federal Law Enforcement Officer with Dangerous Weapon; Interference with Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Unlawful Entry on Restricted Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

FORESTBURG

Jalise Middleton

Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Mark Middleton

Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Obstruction of Justice/Congress; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct

FORT WORTH

Jason Blythe

Charge(s): Not listed

Larry Rendall Brock

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining on the Floor of Congress; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting

Jacob Garcia

Charge(s): Not listed

Kerry Persick

Charge(s): Not listed

Katherine Staveley Schwab

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

GARLAND

Robert Wayne Dennis

Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

HURST

Donald Hazard

Charge(s): Not listed

KERNVILLE

Elizabeth Rose Williams

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Bulding or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business or Official Functions; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

KINNEY COUNTY

Lucas Denney

Charge(s): Not listed

LAVON

Matthew Dasilva

Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder; Knowingly Entering or Remaing in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

LITTLE ELM

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III

Charge(s): Not listed

LUBBOCK

Leonard Gruppo

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Ryan Scott Zink

Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and engages in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds

MAXWELL

Andrew Jackson Morgan, Jr.

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Obstruction of and Official Proceeding

MCKINNEY

Kevin Sam Blakely

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

MIDLAND

Cory Ray Brannan

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restrictive Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Jenny Louise Cudd

Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and Abetting

ODESSA

Vic Williams

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

PLANO

Jason Lee Hyland

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Joshua Johnson

Charge(s): Not listed

Jennifer Leigh Ryan

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

RICHARDSON

Garret Miller

Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Interstate Threats to Injure or Kidnap; Entering and REmaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Gorunds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

SAN ANTONIO

Jonathon Owen Shroyer

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Chance Anthony Uptmore

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

James Herman Uptmore

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

TYLER

Ryan Taylor Nichols

Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

WACO

Stacy Wade Hager

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

EASTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

Daniel Page Adams

Charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Daniel Ray Caldwell

Charge(s): Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

Jeffrey Shane Witcher

Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

Nicholas DeCarlo

Charge(s): Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Destruction of Government Property; Theft of Government Property; Restricted Building or Grounds; Aiding and Abetting

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

Adam Mark Weibling

Charge(s): Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

TEXAS - NO SPECIFIC CITY LISTED

Steven Cappucccio

Charge(s): Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain officers and Aiding and Abetting; Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain officers and Aiding and Abetting Using a Dangerous Weapon; Robbery and Aiding and Abetting; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting; Civil Disorder; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Eliel Rosa

Charge(s): Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Aiding and Abetting

Edward T. Spain Jr.

Charge(s): Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building