Katy brothers arrested for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach; accused of hurling flagpole, other objects, DOJ says

Brian Jackson, 47, and Adam Jackson, 42, are charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses. Photo provided in official "Statement of Facts" document.

WASHINGTON – Two brothers from Katy were arrested Tuesday for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Brian Jackson, 47, and his younger brother, Adam Jackson, 42, are charged in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses. They were arrested in Katy and are expected to make their initial court appearances in the Southern District of Texas.

Photo provided in official "Statement of Facts" document. (KPRC) (KPRC)

The Department of Justice said their actions, and the actions of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to court documents, the Jacksons were among rioters illegally on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6. At approximately 5 p.m. that day, they assaulted a line of law enforcement officers outside of the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace.

Ad

Brian Jackson hurled a flagpole at officers, while Adam Jackson hurled a large red or orange object at officers, then charged a line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield, investigators said.

Photo provided in official "Statement of Facts" document. (KPRC)

In a video on Brian Jackson’s Facebook account, a voice is heard saying, “Adam got a god-damned shield, stole it from the f---- popo.”

Later, Brian Jackson “unsent” several messages that he had sent bragging about his participation in the riot, and sent multiple messages asking others to delete videos and messages he had sent them.

Adam Jackson, meanwhile, exchanged messages with another person on Jan. 10, 2021, in which he indicated he wanted to return to Washington for the inauguration. The other person asked Adam Jackson if he brought the riot shield home with him, and Jackson responded, “No, we left them. Cost to [sic] much to ship home lol.”

Photo provided in official "Statement of Facts" document. (KPRC)

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Houston Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

Ad

In the 17 months since the insurrection, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.