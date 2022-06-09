Suspect charged with murder remains at-large following disappearance of missing woman Felicia Johnson

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed in the missing person’s case of Felicia Johnson, who disappeared after leaving a Houston nightclub nearly two months ago, according to the Houston Police Department.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Thursday. He is currently not in custody and is still at-large.

Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving the Cover Girls Night Club in the 10300 block of West Little York Road on April 15. She was reported missing from the InterContinental Houston - Medical Center hotel at 6750 Main Street on April 16.

Just days after Felicia was reported missing, police said her cellphone was found covered in blood off the roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road. Further investigation revealed Johnson left the hotel in a vehicle in the early morning hours on April 16, according to HPD.

Detectives then identified Nwobodo as a suspect in Johnson’s disappearance.

Police said he picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard and he took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue. According to evidence, Nwobodo allegedly killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing of her personal items in Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days.

At this time, her body has not been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information on Nwobodo’s whereabouts or information surrounding her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 713-308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.

