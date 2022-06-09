Mother says San Antonio police killed her 13-year-old son and it took them five days to tell her

Lynda Espinoza’s 13-year-old son was fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer — and she says it took the department five days to call her to let her know her son was dead.

Espinoza said she first found out that an officer killed her son, Andre Hernandez Jr., because she pieced together news articles about a police shooting of a teenager in her neighborhood around the time her son died.

“I really don’t understand what the police are hiding,” she said. “My son was 13 years old. That’s the key. He was a little boy, and he did not deserve to get shot and killed by a police officer.”

