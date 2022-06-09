83º

Mother says San Antonio police killed her 13-year-old son and it took them five days to tell her

“I really don’t understand what the police are hiding,” she said. “My son was 13 years old. That’s the key. He was a little boy, and he did not deserve to get shot and killed by a police officer.”

Tags: San Antonio
Andre Hernandez Jr. Courtesy Lynda Espinoza (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Lynda Espinoza’s 13-year-old son was fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer — and she says it took the department five days to call her to let her know her son was dead.

Espinoza said she first found out that an officer killed her son, Andre Hernandez Jr., because she pieced together news articles about a police shooting of a teenager in her neighborhood around the time her son died.

