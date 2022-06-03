Suspects lead officers on chase before escaping fiery crash in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A search for a driver and passenger is underway after police said they led officers on a chase that ended in a fiery crash in north Houston Thursday.

It happened on 610 near the North Freeway when officers said someone in a black Challenger was speeding past them. Investigators said police tried to stop the driver but they kept going.

After losing officers for about six minutes, investigators said the driver lost control of the car and crashed, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Police said they initially thought the driver was trapped inside the vehicle but they later realized that the two people that were inside the car escaped.

Officers said they are now searching for those suspects.