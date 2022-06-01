CAPTURED: Police arrest man charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in north Houston

Raymond Young, 44, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of John Anthony Smith.

HOUSTON – The man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in north Houston has been taken into custody.

Raymond Young, 44, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of John Anthony Smith.

According to Houston police, on May 22, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1300 block of East 35th Street around 10:55 p.m.

RELATED: Have you seen him? Man accused in 17-year-old’s killing sought by police

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a large crowd had gathered and witnesses said that someone had been shot at a nearby residence. Officers went to the home and found evidence of a shooting. While there, they received reports that a person had located a victim in the 3900 block of Watonga Boulevard.

Ad

Police and paramedics with the Houston Fire Department then responded to that location, where they found Smith lying dead. He had been shot multiple times. Police said a witness tied the two scenes together.

Further investigation identified Young, who had fled prior to police arrival, as the suspect in the teenager’s death. He was arrested days later.