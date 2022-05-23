Have you seen him? Man accused in 17-year-old’s killing sought by police

HOUSTON – If you’ve seen Raymond Young or know where he is, police want to hear from you.

The 44-year-old is charged with murder after a 17-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday in north Houston. Young remains at-large, police said Monday.

On Saturday, Houston police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of the 1300 block of East 35th Street and found a large crowd of people. People there told the officers that there had been a shooting. During the investigation, a witness called officers to report that there was a body found in the 3900 block of Watonga Boulevard. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. He had multiple gunshot wounds at the scene on East 35th Street, police said. Police said a witness tied the two scenes together.

Further investigation identified Young, who had fled the scene prior to police arrival, as the suspect in this case. He was then charged for his role in the shooting.

The 17-year-old who died has not been identified as family members are notified.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Young or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.