PHOTOS: An inside look at NRA Convention happening this weekend at GRB

More than 50,000 attendees are expected to visit the George R. Brown Convention Center for the annual NRA Convention happening this weekend.
We have crews inside GRB, showing you an inside look at the NRA Convention.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: NRA holds gun convention in Houston after school massacre NRA Convention in Houston: This is what you need to know, from high-profile speakers to security measures LIST: NRA Convention in Houston - Speakers that remain listed, those that have canceled their appearance Ad Gov. Greg Abbott will no longer appear in-person at NRA convention in Houston ‘ENOUGH’: See images as protesters gather outside GRB for NRA convention this weekend Front entrance of NRA Convention (KPRC 2 Cathy Hernandez) Attendees gather inside GRB for the annual NRA Convention (KPRC 2 Bill Barajas) Attendees gather inside GRB for the annual NRA Convention (KPRC 2 Bill Barajas) Attendees gather inside GRB for the annual NRA Convention (KPRC 2 Bill Barajas) Attendees gather inside GRB for the annual NRA Convention (KPRC 2 Bill Barajas) Attendees gather inside GRB for the annual NRA Convention (KPRC 2 Bill Barajas) Visitors mill about the exhibitors booths in the main exhibition hall at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.