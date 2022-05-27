LIST: NRA Convention in Houston - Speakers that remain listed, those that have canceled their appearance

People gather by booths near some of the signage in the hallways outside of the exhibit halls at the NRA Annual Meeting held at the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The NRA convention is scheduled for May 27-29.

Amidst the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed inside an elementary school classroom, some prominent speakers have pulled out of the event.

See below who is still scheduled to attend and who has canceled.

Who is attending

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’ll still speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas on Friday, days after a mass shooting at an elementary school in the state left at least 19 students and two teachers dead.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said he would be keeping his “longtime commitment” to speak at the event in Houston because the country needs “real solutions and real leadership in this moment.”

Trump is set to speak beginning at the 2 p.m. session in the General Assembly Hall at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz is scheduled to attend the NRA Leadership Forum on Friday.

Who is not attending?

Gov. Greg Abbott

On Thursday night, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will not attend the NRA convention due to a news conference scheduled in Uvalde, Texas.

He will instead provide a pre-recorded message to attendees this weekend.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced he will not speak at the NRA annual breakfast, according to a statement sent on Friday.

He released the following below:

“After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning. While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde. This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost.”

Sen. John Cornyn, and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Sen. John Cornyn, and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, of Texas, were also slated to speak, but as NBC News reported, the prominent Texas Republicans have backed out for reasons they said are unrelated to the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Don McLean, Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, and Larry Stewart

Four country singers slated to perform during the NRA’s “Grand Old Night of Freedom” concert on Saturday have canceled their appearances, citing the massacre in Uvalde.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean, best known for the 1971 hit “American Pie,” said in a statement Thursday morning.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” he added. “I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

